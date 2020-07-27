Clarksburg CVB director to retire, to be replaced by United Way head

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The long-time director of the Greater Clarksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced her retirement.

Kathie Titus has been the CVB’s only executive director since the organization was formed in 2001. Titus is set to retire on Oct. 31, 2020.

Kathie Titus

The board of directors has appreciated her long term service and the accomplishments that our city has seen during her 19+ years, according to a news release.

The board has chosen Titus’ replacement. Tina Yoke, who is the current executive director for the United Way of Harrison County, has accepted the position. Yoke will start at the CVB on Oct. 16, officials said.

Tina Yoke

“Ms. Yoke’s experience with the Harrison County United Way and its organization of events and fundraising as well as her established relationships with the business community of Clarksburg, made her stand out among the others,” stated CVB President Cathy Goings. “The CVB is funded solely with the hotel/motel tax from our city’s lodging facilities. With the pandemic and a slow down in lodging from the oil/gas industry, our funds aren’t what they use to be. As the United Way director, Ms. Yoke has organized many fundraising events. We feel her experience may help in seeking other sources of income for the CVB” said Goings.

Titus also released a statement on Yoke’s appointment:

“Tina is incredibly well liked in the business community of Harrison County,” said Titus. “Her ability to get along with everyone both professionally and personally will make her a great asset for the bureau and the city of Clarksburg” Titus continued.