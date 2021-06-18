Clarksburg CVB hosts ‘West Virginia Birthday Bash’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg CVB held a West Virginia Birthday Bash on Friday afternoon, at the Harrison County Courthouse.

The celebration included a giant birthday card, the Clarksburg History Museum, the Harrison County Historical Society and live music.

Francis Pierpont, commonly referred to as “the Father of West Virginia,” also made an appearance.

Francis Pierpont, played by Travis Henline, tells the crowd about how West Virginia became a state

Pierpont told the story about how West Virginia became a state during the Civil War.

“It’s always great to do these programs, particularly in Clarksburg. So many historic events for the Civil War and the beginning of the Civil War. And, the statehood movement actually occurred right here in Clarksburg. And so, to do this character in Clarksburg is kind of like bringing it full circle,” said Travis Henline, who portrayed Francis Pierpont.

West Virginia will celebrate its 158th birthday on Sunday.