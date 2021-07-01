Clarksburg CVB selling themed t-shirts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Greater Clarksburg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is selling t-shirts themed for the city.

“Come Home to Clarksburg” t-shirt design

“Come Home to Clarksburg” is featured on the front of the shirts.

Each shirt costs $20. The Clarksburg CVB Director, Tina Yoke, said it’s all about having pride in the community.

“We have a lot to be proud of here in Clarksburg, and I think that all of us need to just need to show our pride in our community,” said Yoke.

T-shirts can be purchased at the CVB in downtown Clarksburg at 215 South Third Street.