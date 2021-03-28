Clarksburg dance studio moving locations; expanding services

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg dance studio is moving to a new location and expanding its services.

Altered Productions Studio is in the process of making the move from its current location on the corner of 2nd Street and West Pike Street to a new building they recently purchased on 4th Street.

With the help of some families and volunteers, Altered Productions is hoping to get everything moved and set up in the next two weeks. They also plan to transition into offering more arts programs to the community.

“We’re excited to be able to expand from just offering dance classes to being a full arts institute for Harrison County. We’re going to have guitar lessons, piano lessons, voice lessons, theater classes as well as dance classes, so we will fully be an arts institute,” said director Suzanne Knicely.

Classes will resume at the new studio on April 12th.