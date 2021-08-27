Clarksburg DMV office moves to appointment-only operations due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia DMV regional office, in Clarksburg, will be appointment-only, beginning immediately and continuing through Wednesday, September 1, 2021, due to COVID-19-related exposures resulting in reduced staff in the office, according to a a news release from the DMV.

Any walk-ins who need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions online or at one of DMV’s local kiosks, including one located at the Sheetz on Stoneybrook Road and one in the Kroger on Emily Drive.

Additionally, customers with dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates may utilize the drop box outside the Clarksburg office, officials said.

Customers who cannot do their transactions online or at a kiosk may consider visiting a nearby regional office, including the Flatwoods, Morgantown, and Parkersburg regional offices, or the Fairmont Exam Center for driver’s licensing, the news release said.

For more information, or to make an appointment, please visit the DMV website.