CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Tuesday announced that its Clarksburg Regional Office will not hold outside skills tests during upcoming festivals in Clarksburg.

According to a press release sent by the DMV Tuesday, the dates impacted include Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2 for the Italian Heritage Festival as well as Friday, Sept. 9 for the Black Heritage Festival.

The DMV suggests that those who need to take an outdoor skills test plan to take the test early in the week of Sept. 5 or the week of Sept. 12 at the Clarksburg location, or that they go to a different DMV Regional Office location, including Fairmont, Elkins, Morgantown, Flatwoods or Parkersburg.

All other regular DMV transactions and services will still be available at the Clarksburg office, according to the release.