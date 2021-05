CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A well-known dry cleaning business in Harrison County is shutting its doors for good. Elite Cleaners has decided to close after 65-years of service.

A sign outside of Elite Cleaners letting customers know about their closure

The location on Clarksburg’s West Pike St. will be closing this coming Friday, May 28.

The family-owned business had locations over the years in Bridgeport, Fairmont and Buckhannon, but all have since closed.

Anyone wanting to pick up clothing can call Elite Cleaners at (304) 623-2996.