Clarksburg Eat ‘n Park to permanently close this month

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Eat ‘n Park location is set to permanently close later this month.
The store will close its doors on Sept. 19, according to a statement from spokesperson Amanda Giacobbi.
Further, the statement says the company is working with interested team members to explore other opportunities within it.
Read the full statement below:
“We have made the difficult decision to permanently close our Bridgeport/Clarksburg Eat’n Park restaurant on Sunday, September 19 at 2:00 pm. We are grateful to our team members for creating smiles for our friends and neighbors in the Clarksburg community for more than 29 years. We are working with interested team members to explore other employment opportunities within Eat’n Park Hospitality Group. We extend our gratitude to the guests we’ve served – thank you to the Clarksburg community for all the time you’ve spent with us through the years, and especially for your smiles.”Amanda Giacobbi, spokesperson, Eat’n Park Restaurants