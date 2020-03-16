Clarksburg Exotic Animal and Reptile Expo comes to Village Square

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Exotic Animal and Reptile Expo was held on Sunday at the Village Square Conference Center.

It is one of North Central West Virginia’s largest animal and reptile event where hundreds of people gather to check out snakes, lizards, fish, spiders, and everything in between.

Over 40 vendors from all over the United States had reptiles on display and animals for purchase. Locals were also able to learn about exotic animals ownership.

Show promoter Kyle Rosencrance stated he started this event to have something close to home that is exciting and to help educate children throughout North Central West Virginia on reptiles.

“We have dry goods for all your animals needs, feeders, insects and things. If you already have animals, you can purchase all that stuff at a much cheaper price,” said Rosencrance.

The expo is held every other month and is open to everyone. You can find the next event by checking out its Facebook page.