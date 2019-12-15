Days
Clarksburg Farmers Market holds annual Christmas Holiday Market

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Farmers Market held its annual Christmas Holiday Market Saturday afternoon.

The event was held at the First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg and offered a venue to several vendors from around North Central West Virginia.

“One of the things the market has always tried to do, and most farmers markets try to do is, support local vendors. It gives them an outlet for the products, or crops, or meat they produce and it gives the an opportunity to be exposed to a cross section of the community and we think that’s important,” said Bill Yoke, treasurer of the Clarksburg Farmers Market.

The Clarksburg Farmers Market will reconvene after the first of the year and release a list of future events for spring.

