Clarksburg Farmers Market holds opening day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Farmers Market held its opening day on Saturday.

Despite the rain and chilly weather, the market had many vendors from all across north central West Virginia in attendance. Some things for sale were plants, clothes, and homemade baked goods for humans and dogs.

Pooch Snacks displays their work at the Clarksburg Farmers Market

Vendors in attendance were excited to show off some of their goods to the public.

“It started at a yard sale. And, they were saying, mom and dad said, that you should sell them publicly, and we applied for the Farmer’s Market,” said 11-year-old Jasmine Seccuro, owner of Pooch Snacks.

“It’s nice to have more, you know, freedom. You don’t have to be worried about breathing on people,” said Garett Jollimme of Blissful Bites.

The Clarksburg Farmers Market is held at 210 Emily Drive every Saturday through the summer from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.