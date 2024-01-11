CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Federal Courthouse is in the works of being renamed the “Irene M. Keeley United States Courthouse” after U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced a bill on Thursday designating the name change.

“I thank her for her service and feel that designating the Clarksburg Federal Courthouse in her honor is a fitting tribute for the decades of dedication to her state and country, in addition to being a trailblazer for women across West Virginia. There is no one else more deserving of this recognition and I am proud to introduce this bill to commend her achievements and look forward to shepherding it through the EPW Committee,” Senator Capito said.

Judge Keeley was the first woman appointed as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, a position in which she served for more than 30 years.

“I have long admired Judge Keeley’s unwavering commitment to the pursuit of justice. As the former Chief Judge and first woman to serve on the bench for the Northern District of West Virginia, her judicial career has been guided by fairness, accountability, and compassion. Judge Keeley’s decades of service make this tribute beyond deserving. I will continue to support efforts to dedicate the Clarksburg Federal Courthouse in her honor knowing that her legacy will inspire the next generation of legal professionals in West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

Judge Keeley served as the district’s court Chief Judge from March 2001 to March 2008. She took inactive senior status on September 30, 2022.