NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Clarksburg Fire Captain received a monetary check donation from BCBank on Tuesday to help pay for medical bills.

Captain Patrick San Julian was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in October 2022. Two months later, the “San Julian’s Army” Facebook group was formed by his friends and co-workers. The check the group received Tuesday was for $500.

That donation joins more than $10,000 raised by a GoFundMe the group created for San Julian in December.

“While we hope and pray Patrick will conquer this fight against Pancreatic Cancer, we’re hoping to create some security to support their family so Patrick can continue to put ALL his energy into beating this diagnosis,” said the GoFundME.

SanJulian told a 12 News reporter how it made him feel to watch all of his friends, family, and other community members jumping to support him during this time. “It’s very humbling, the outpour that I’ve received of monetary donations, phone calls, texts, emails. It’s just like I said, overwhelming, helps give me little strength to fight, and it’s very appreciative.”

The next fundraiser set in stone has already been sold out to help support SanJulian. The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Robinson Grand Theater, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Fire Captain thanked BCBank for their gracious donation and support. If you would like to make a donation to help SanJulian during his battle with cancer, you can contribute to help meet San Julian’s Army’s goal of $25,000 at the GoFundMe here, or you can stop by BCBank in Nutter Fort. This bank has established an account to accept donations, on behalf of the family.