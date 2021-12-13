Clarksburg Fire Department receives new fire truck

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Fire Department received a new piece of equipment, costing around $1.4 million.

The department’s new bucket truck, which is replacing a 20-year-old ladder truck, has a bucket that will accommodate three firefighters at once, as well as all-new technology like 360-degree cameras to see around the truck.

The Clarksburg Fire Department received a new bucket fire truck on Dec. 9, costing around $1.4 million. (WBOY Image)

The department will be training around the city with the truck manufacturer starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday.

“Well, it always feels great any time you get a piece of equipment, especially one of this magnitude. We’ll be out and about Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. If they see it, stop by and look at it. Our intention is to, maybe prior to council meeting on Thursday, we hope to bring it up and park it in front of city hall so that some of the councilmembers can come by and take a look at it that weren’t able to see it throughout the week,” said Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice.

The department will be keeping its old ladder truck as a backup, but will no longer use it on a regular basis.