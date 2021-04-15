Clarksburg Fire Department swears in new chief, promotes several firefighters

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Fire Department has promoted several of its firefighters, including its new chief.

The swearing in ceremony was held for the first time ever outside the central fire station in Clarksburg.

Interim Chief Steve Pulice took the oath as the new fire chief. Walter Knight and Steven McIntire were promoted to captain, while firefighters Brian Hall, Adam Pulice and Christopher Runner received their promotions to lieutenant.

Andrew Hardy was also reinstated as a firefighter.

Steve Pulice said the men have worked extremely hard to get their promotions and have nearly 100 years of experience between all of them. One of Thursday’s promotions exemplifies how firefighting often runs deep within families.

“It was extra special that my son was one of the ones that was sworn in at the same time. Now, it’s never been done in the history of the city, either, where the fire chief and the lieutenant from the same family, sworn in on the same day. So, it’s really special for me in that way,” said Steve Pulice.

The Clarksburg Fire Department will begin testing new candidates in May, with the hope of hiring five new firefighters to the department in July.