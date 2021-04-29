Clarksburg Fire Dept. seeking firefighters

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Fire Department is accepting applications to hire five new firefighters to start in July.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and pass the written and physical exam. The tests will be conducted on Saturday, May 15.

All applications must be turned in to the Clarksburg City Clerk’s office by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12.

“The city has been very benevolent in affording us three additional men to start this year. So, we’re hoping to hit the ground running and hire three new hirees along with two additional men that will be filling the vacancies that we’re going to currently promote into.” Steve Pulice, Clarksburg Fire Chief

Prospective applicants who wish to apply can find the applications at the City Clerk’s office, or on the Clarksburg City website.