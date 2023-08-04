CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Clarksburg hosted the latest of its First Fridays events on Aug. 4 with a back-to-school theme at multiple venues downtown.

A free shuttle service was offered to transport people from each venue where there were art exhibits, live music, a spray zone, a mobile library, and a bookbag with school supplies given away. There also were several displays such as the schoolroom exhibits at the Harrison County History Museum and the trains to be seen at the Clarksburg Area Model Railroad Club.

“There are so many people in need in our community and especially back-to-school season is always super hard for everybody all the way around. So, to be able to help out the community and families in that way, majorly awesome,” said Holly Turkovich, Entertainment Director of First Fridays in Clarksburg.

Multiple downtown businesses were selling food and beverages to those in the area enjoying live entertainment at Jackson Square and the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center featured the film Jaws from 1975.