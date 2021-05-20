Clarksburg FOE 2353 makes donation to Nutter Fort Police Department

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Thursday, the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2353 presented the Nutter Fort Police Department with a check to help them out.

Officials with the Nutter Fort Police Department said the $10,000 donation will greatly help the department in purchasing new bulletproof vests for its officers. They also said in today’s climate that officer safety is very important to the department.

“The bulletproof vest all of them have an expiration date. So, the department is required to provide them. I don’t know the expiration date or how long they last off the top of my head, but we do have to keep within compliance with those, and they are a big expenditure for the department,” said Shane Richardson, Patrolman with Nutter Fort Police Department.

Also, Nutter Fort Police department officials said they are on tight budget, and that the donation from the Fraternal of Eagles is a blessing to the department to keep the officers safe.