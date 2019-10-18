Clarksburg Fraternal Order of The Eagles makes donation to area nutrition program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Fraternal Order of The Eagles donated $2,000 to the Bi-County Nutrition Program.

Annually, the Bi-County Nutrition Program serves more than 116,000 meals to senior citizens and nearly 8,000 meals to handicapped residents. The program is a nonprofit that depends on local charities to help continue its services. The program applied for a grant through the state to help replace a vehicle that is used to deliver meals.

“In Harrison County we feed approximately 500 people a day, five days a week and we need to travel. Well we need cooks, we need everybody, but it’s very important, it’s kind of works hand in hand vehicles, personnel, it’s very important to us and helps keeps us going,” said Don Webster, Board President of Bi-County Nutrition Program.

The Bi-County Nutrition Program came up with $1,000 of their own money and the state will provide $27,000 towards the vehicle purchase. Members of the program said they are very thankful for the donation from the Clarksburg Fraternal Order of The Eagles.