CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — GoMart 35 in Clarksburg is holding its 20th annual fundraiser for the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

Store employees posing in front of some of the stockings. (WBOY Image)

As of Thursday, Dec. 21, the gas station had been collecting donations for about a month already. The fundraiser is set up through Omega, but the GoMart employees are in charge of asking customers for donations. A goal was set to collect $2,000 by Christmas and they’ve collected $1,600 as of Thursday.

If you’d like to donate, all you have to do is go into the store and say so, or you can add it on to whatever you are buying. Most people donate a dollar, but anyone can donate however much they would like.

Some of the many stocking donations hung up around the store. (WBOY Image)

The store’s manager, Jonathan Knotts, told 12 News that the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia helps children with homelessness, adoption, and so much more.

“This goes back to the children 100%. What I would like to say to everybody is ‘thank you for all your donations that have came up to this point. Thank you for every customer that’s came in here and donated even a penny. Thank you for everything you’ve done,'” he said.

One of the employees who works at the Go Mart now even has a special connection to children who have received help from the organization.

You have until Dec. 25 if you would like to stop by and donate. The location holding the fundraiser can be found at 1425 Milford Street in Clarksburg.