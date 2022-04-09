CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg-Harrison County Public Library hosted a free egg hunt for kids up to 10 years old earlier today.

Over 5000 eggs were filled with Easter candy and hidden on the first floor of the library. Every year the event is sponsored by the Clarksburg League for Service.

The space was divided up by three different age groups made up from the 150 kids who were registered for the hunt.

Erica Perry, a children’s librarian for the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, said ”I love doing community events with the library because it brings people in, they also get to see what kind of resources we do here at the library. I just appreciate the families coming out and support this for today, and knowing that we haven’t been able to do this for three years, it just warms my heart.“

Terry Brewer, the First Vice President of the Clarksburg League for Service, said “We get all the eggs, and all the candy, and have work parties where we stuff them, and we haul them around in our cars until we finally get them here to the library to hunt. We like to serve in our community and this is a way that seems to bring joy.“

All the kids who hunted eggs left with a snack, an Easter cookie and a juice box.