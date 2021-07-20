Clarksburg-Harrison Library recieves $25,000 grant from Sacred Heart

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg-Harrison Library has received a special grant to help teach STEM to children in the community.

Sacred Heart Children’s Center of Harrison County presented a check to the library for $25,000 for the library to purchase different STEM activities for kids. Some items purchased with the grant include virtual reality headsets, 3D printing pens and printers, tablets and robots that teach coding.

A coding robot that takes commands from color-coded marks on the paper

Officials with the library said this is something that they’re hoping will help introduce STEM to children in the area.

“It’s so wonderful because we wanted to really fill in that gap in the community where they may not be receiving STEM and tech-type of materials, and so we’re going to be providing that now. So, that’s a great need that we get to meet,” said Shannon Ruggieri, programming and marketing coordinator for the library.

Tablets and mobile hotspots from this grant will be available for check out in the next few weeks.