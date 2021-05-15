Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library holds event celebrating diversity in the community

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Children in the Clarksburg community had an opportunity to celebrate diversity on Saturday. The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library held an event in its back lawn called “United We Stand.”

Children made crafts that promoted unity.

About two dozen children and their parents came out to the event to make crafts alongside one another. Among the crafts created was a “unity wreath,” with hands resembling all different races coming together on the wreath under the promotion of unity.

Ahead of the event, attendees were asked to wear something that made them unique. That could be related to culture and identity, or a passion. This way, when all the kids lined up to work at the arts of crafts table, they would find common bonds and could connect with each other.

“This is just a fun way for kids to be able to see that we’re more alike than we’re different, and that we can celebrate our diversity,” said Shannon Ruggieri, teen programming director for the library.

The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library held similar, unity-based events in the past year, although they were held virtually. Now back in person, Ruggieri said that there are more plans to have more events in the coming months.