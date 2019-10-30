Clarksburg Harrison Public Library hosts children’s cosplay party

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Harrison Public Library hosted a cosplay Halloween party where children could celebrate using their own creativity.

Children in attendance were able to make anything from capes to fake ears from items that you would find around the house.

The library offers many STEAM programs every month for children to participate in.

“The Library offers a lot of unique STEAM activities, it’s always free for kids to come out, and we have things from Ozobots to Raspberry Pi. And so, we are just wanting a place for kids to be able to use their creativity and their imagination to really learn and have fun,” said Shannon Jackson, Program and Marketing Coordinator for the Clarksburg Harrison Public Library.

In November, the library will host Beginning Crochet, Life Hacks, Knot Tying 101 and Lear to Draw Comics workshops.