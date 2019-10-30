Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Clarksburg Harrison Public Library hosts children’s cosplay party

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Harrison Public Library hosted a cosplay Halloween party where children could celebrate using their own creativity.

Children in attendance were able to make anything from capes to fake ears from items that you would find around the house.  

The library offers many STEAM programs every month for children to participate in.  

“The Library offers a lot of unique STEAM activities, it’s always free for kids to come out, and we have things from Ozobots to Raspberry Pi. And so, we are just wanting a place for kids to be able to use their creativity and their imagination to really learn and have fun,” said Shannon Jackson, Program and Marketing Coordinator for the Clarksburg Harrison Public Library.  

In November, the library will host Beginning Crochet, Life Hacks, Knot Tying 101 and Lear to Draw Comics workshops.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories