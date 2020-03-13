Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library hosts Youth Art Month celebration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Art Teachers in Harrison County hosted its annual art show at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library.

March is recognized as Youth Art Month and students displayed their works of art on the second floor of the library.

Harrison County art students have pieces of art displaying in 10 different show across the Mountain State. During the celebration at the library some of the students received awards for their artwork.

“They (the students) will learn skills from all of the teachers that they can take back to their little bedroom studios and just keep working for the rest of their life. Art is the best world to live in,” said Kathrine Crim, the Art Curriculum Coordinator for Harrison County Schools.

The artwork will be on display for the entire month of March. Teachers explained that art can help build confidence though their expression of creativity.