CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is sending students off with the necessities as the new school year approaches.

Thanks to the sponsorship of Uni-Care, The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library was able to purchase 100 backpacks and school supplies to fill them for Saturday’s event. All of the backpacks were registered and claimed before the event so that students and their parents could easily stop in and grab their items.

Local service organizations Kiwanis and the Harrison County HOPE Lions Club had booths set up within the lobby’s library with additional resources for students.

12 News spoke with Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library’s children’s librarian, Erica Perry, on the importance of providing these materials for students of the community.

“Here at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, we’re just not all about books, we’re like a resource center. We have children, we have teenagers come in here every day here and do programs here throughout the year, and so we like to give back and show a way of love to people who come into the library and also to our community,” Perry said.

The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library has additional events to come in the coming months. You can learn more about it through the library’s website.