Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library kicks off Summer Library Program

CLAKRSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is holding their Summer Library Program for the kids and teens.

The program is all virtual through Facebook Live and Zoom with different activities that participants can follow along with.

A flyer for the Summer Library Program

This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World”, which focuses on diversity and learning other cultures.

Officials with the program said it’s good to show kids and teens that we are all united.

“For what’s going on in the world today, there’s so much different problems and people not respecting one another. So, we thought this would be a great thing to do,” said Erica Perry, Children’s Librarian at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library.

To sign up for the event, you can visit the library’s website here.