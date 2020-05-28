Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library offering pickup service

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – While the Clarksburg Harrison Public Library still is not open to the public due to COVID-19, it is offering a new service to get its items out.

The new pickup service began on May 25 and will allow community members to pre-order anything from the library that they wish to check out, including books, audiobooks and DVDs. They can then arrive later to pick up the items at a time of their choosing.

This new service will be offered six days a week to help accommodate the needs of the public.

“Patrons can reserve 10 items at a time. It’s Monday through Friday 10:30 – 5:30 and Saturday 10:30 – 2:30. Patrons can call the library to schedule their pickup day and time,” said library tech coordinator, Ali Lopez.

The library will also be hosting a, “Kickoff at the Curb,” event on Saturday to officially start its children’s summer reading program. Those who are interested in more information about the services on the Clarksburg Harrison Public Library’s website.