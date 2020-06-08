Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to begin offering tax and notary services

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is offering services to the community with some modifications, to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library is offering both notary and tax services to the public. Notary services are available by appointment only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as well as Saturday. If anyone for any reason needs a specific tax form, it can be called in and the library can place it in a special area to be picked up.

“There are not too many notaries that I know of in this area, and since the library has done it, we are trying to get back to normal as best as we can, and of course with our number one priority being to get back to serving our patrons and Harrison County again,” said library manager Julia Todd.

There is no word at this time on when the library will resume normal operations. To find out more information or to follow the library, head over to the library’s website.