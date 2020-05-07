Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to hold online summer reading program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- In the wake of COVID-19, one of the most popular events at the Clarksburg Harrison Public Library is going to look a little different this year.

This year’s summer reading program is themed Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover! and will be held online, with the help of packets that can be ordered online and picked up at designated times.

There is a group for children ages 1-10 and a different group for ages 11-18. Each will participate in different activities and can track their reading progress from home and be entered to win prizes based on participation.

The children’s program will feature a special visit from Scooby Doo and the tween/teen program will feature a coding program in partnership with NASA.

Those interested can sign up online by May 15 to get a free summer reading packet. The program runs from June 6 – July 25 and packets can be picked up curbside at the library on May 30, June 1 and June 6.

