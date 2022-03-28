CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) have announced more than $9.3 million of funding to homeless and domestic violence programs across West Virginia, including in north central West Virginia.
Out of the $9.3 million, $444,308 went to the Clarksburg-Harrison Regional Housing Authority.
Officials with the housing authority said the funding will help with day-to-day operating costs, and they are very appreciative of the senators.
“We have, the two that we have, I mean, they’re fantastic advocates for West Virginia. So, it just kind of just what we’ve come to expect from them. But, I’m real thankful,” said Rhonda Lindsey, Executive Director for the Clarksburg-Harrison Regional Housing Authority.
A total of 19 organizations in the state received funding from the $9.3 million. Those include:
- $1,815,218 – Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority
- $1,732,285 – WV Coalition to End Homelessness
- $821,649 – Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless
- $756,403 – Raleigh County Community Action Association
- $551,488 – Telamon Corporation
- $444,308 – Clarksburg Housing Authority
- $436,242 – Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless
- $398,437 – Covenant House
- $355,624 – Bartlett House
- $346,900 – YWCA Charleston
- $289,862 – Branches Domestic Violence Shelter
- $283,418 – Kanawha Valley Collective
- $267,769 – Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center
- $200,468 – Task Force on Domestic Violence, “HOPE”
- $193,466 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority
- $161,006 – Prestera Center for Mental Health Services
- $111,957 – Shenandoah Women’s Center
- $106,540 – North Central WV Community Action
- $73,364 – Southwestern Community Action Council
Bold denotes an organization in north central West Virginia.