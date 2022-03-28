CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) have announced more than $9.3 million of funding to homeless and domestic violence programs across West Virginia, including in north central West Virginia.

Out of the $9.3 million, $444,308 went to the Clarksburg-Harrison Regional Housing Authority.

Officials with the housing authority said the funding will help with day-to-day operating costs, and they are very appreciative of the senators.

“We have, the two that we have, I mean, they’re fantastic advocates for West Virginia. So, it just kind of just what we’ve come to expect from them. But, I’m real thankful,” said Rhonda Lindsey, Executive Director for the Clarksburg-Harrison Regional Housing Authority.

A total of 19 organizations in the state received funding from the $9.3 million. Those include:

$1,815,218 – Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority

– Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority $1,732,285 – WV Coalition to End Homelessness

$821,649 – Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless

$756,403 – Raleigh County Community Action Association

$551,488 – Telamon Corporation

$444,308 – Clarksburg Housing Authority

$436,242 – Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless

$398,437 – Covenant House

$355,624 – Bartlett House

$346,900 – YWCA Charleston

$289,862 – Branches Domestic Violence Shelter

$283,418 – Kanawha Valley Collective

$267,769 – Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center

$200,468 – Task Force on Domestic Violence, “HOPE”

$193,466 – Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority

$161,006 – Prestera Center for Mental Health Services

$111,957 – Shenandoah Women’s Center

$106,540 – North Central WV Community Action

$73,364 – Southwestern Community Action Council

Bold denotes an organization in north central West Virginia.