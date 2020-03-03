Clarksburg Harrison Regional Housing Authority receives nearly $700,000 in HUD grant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently awarded $14 million to public housing across the country.

The Clarksburg Harrison Regional Housing Authority received a total of $699,824 from this grant, as well as additional money for being designated as a “high performer” for the past 18 years.

This money will be used to focus on the modernization of the city’s three public housing complexes to make them as up-to-date and easily accessible as possible for everyone.

Executive Director of the Clarksburg Harrison Regional Housing Authority, Louis Aragona, explained that the money will go to benefit those who need it most.

“Each year we get a bit of a bonus for performing,” Aragona said. “What we do with that money then, it’s important for people that are either elderly or not able to take care of certain things a safe affordable place without the need or worry of maintenance.”

Several other housing authorities in north central West Virginia also received grants from HUD, including those in Randolph and Upshur counties.