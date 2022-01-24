Clarksburg Health Dept. offers blood lead screening for children

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison Clarksburg Health Department offered free blood lead testing for residents on Monday.

The department offers weekly testing Monday testing from 9 to 11 in the morning, but this week, additional testing was available from 3 to 5:30 in the evening.

Lead blood screenings were held in an attempt to notify parents of their children’s potential exposure.

The health department is following guidance from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources after a lead water investigation began back in May of 2021.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children who are 6 and under for testing because of the risks with child development.

Flyer for Monday’s screening

“We focused on the six-year-old and younger,” said Chad Bundy, executive director for the Harrison Clarksburg Health Department. “As they develop, this type of, having lead in water… there is no acceptable amount of lead in water, course we have guidelines that we follow when it becomes more serious, but there is no acceptable level, and it can cause developmental problems in those children, we want to make sure they have safe water.”

Residents can contact the Clarksburg Water Board for lead testing in the water at their homes. The hotline for testing is 304-423-7952

Lead testing is available on Mondays every week for children under 6 at the Harrison Clarksburg Health Department. Testing based on walk-in or appointment.