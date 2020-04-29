Clarksburg high school receives statewide award for performing arts

CLARKSBURG ,W.Va. – A local high school recently received a statewide award for its theatre program.

Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg was chosen to receive the Heart of the Arts award for West Virginia.

The school’s Performing Arts Conservatory did not even know it was nominated and was surprised, but happy to learn of the designation. It offers training for students that are hoping to pursue a career in performing arts after graduation.

“Our program is theatre, vocal music, dance and instrumental music. So we have the same type of program that a lot of other schools have, but what makes Notre Dame unique is that it’s a unified program, so it’s all combined,” said NDHS Performing Arts Conservatory Director Jason A. Young.

Young also explained that it was humbling to receive such good news at a time when most of things the community has been hearing have been negative.

The Heart of the Arts Award is based on the program as a whole, rather than a specific performance.