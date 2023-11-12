CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg History Museum did some digging to find and share the story of an infamous serial killer from West Virgina.

If you are from north central West Virginia, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the story of Harry Powers, though there’s an even greater chance that you haven’t.

The Clarksburg History Museum is currently featuring a new exhibit that tells the tale of Harry Powers, a Clarksburg native who was better known as an infamous serial killer in the 1920s and 1930s.

On Sunday, the museum hosted a fundraiser at the Robinson Grande theatre to promote its’ new exhibit as well as the variety of over 30 other exhibits currently on display at the Clarksburg History Museum.

The fundraiser featured the film showing of “The Night of the Hunter” starring Robert Mitchum and even featured the option of a bus tour from the museum to the site of the actual murder farm out in Quiet Dell.

12 News spoke with Clarksburg History Museum president, Michael Spatafore, on why the museum chose to feature this particular exhibit.

“A lot of people are interested in true crime stories, we just decided that since so many people are interested, we would invite people to come to the museum. We have a lot of exhibits, so we decided to do some research on one of our infamous citizens known as Harry Powers, though he had other aliases also that he used,” said Spatafore.

The fundraiser also featured a local musician who wrote a song about Powers’ actions that was featured when attendees entered the theatre and traveled on the bus tour.

You can visit the Clarksburg History Museum located in the Harrison County Board of Education Building during its’ normal operation hours of Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can also visit the museum’s website for more information on other exhibits currently featured and how to donate and volunteer.