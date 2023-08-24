CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg History Museum is hosting an exhibit titled “Passo dopo Passo”—which means step by step in Italian—and Museum officials are hoping it will spark interest and passion for Italian dance and culture.

Museum officials said that they’re welcoming the public to learn about the preserved heritage of Italian dance with the exhibition that is presented by the Allegro Dance Company and directed by Anna Harsh. Officials said that the program will transport those attending the exhibit to the enchanting world of Italian culture, rhythm, and elegance.

Those visiting the museum can find information about the meticulously curated costumes, educational displays, and captivating performance demonstrations, the “Passo dopo Passo,” which officials said pays homage to the rich tapestry of Italian dance traditions that they said have withstood the test of time.

“We have our Passo doppo Passo exhibit our Italian dance exhibit and Allegro Dance Company is celebrating our 30th anniversary and the history museum invited us graciously to share the space have an exhibit and it will live here forever now. We’ll be a part of the history from Clarksburg where we started,” said Anna Harsh, the Director of Allegro Dance Company.

Harsh attended Slippery Rock University studying dance where she got her undergraduate degree and as part of the requirements, she had to do a college thesis project. She chose Italian Folk Dance to showcase her heritage but there was little written information on it at the time.

Harsh added that dance in Italian culture has been going on for centuries and some of the dances are more than 2,000 years old and some even teach lessons and have stories to entertain the audiences.

The exhibit comes at an appropriate time as the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is set to kick off in downtown Clarksburg on Friday, Sept. 1.

“I have been a part of the Italian festival here in Clarksburg since 1979 believe it or not I’ve been dancing just about every festival. And now for the past 30 years of dance with Allegro and I think the favorite part is just coming together as a community. That’s the number one thing we’re here to share our culture and traditions. And to share it with even people that aren’t Italian is very important,” Harsh said.

You can find the full festival for the Italian Heritage Festival below:

Friday, September 1:

11: 15 a.m. – Pre-Coronation with music by AMICI

11:45 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

12:00 p.m. – Sam Manno, Accordion Player

1:35 p.m. – Bridgeport High School Jazz Ensemble

2:45 p.m. – WVIHF Dancers

3:55 p.m. – Michela Musolino with special guests Mario Monterosso and Luca Chiappara

4:35 p.m. – Showcase Performer Olivia Spino

5:00 p.m. – Mary Freances Beto Smith

6:15 p.m. – Benjamin DeFazio

8:00 p.m. – Billy Joel Tribute, The Strangers featuring Mike Santoro

10:00 p.m. – AMICI

Saturday, September 2:

11:10 a.m. – Michela Musolino with special guests Mario Monterosso and Luca Chiappara

12:05 p.m. – Showcase Performer Jackson Howe

12:25 p.m. – WVIHF Dancers

1:30 p.m. – Sam Manno Accordion Player

1:45 p.m. – Showcase Performer Victoria Mazzie

2:10 p.m. – Michela Musolino with special guests Mario Monterosso and Luca Chiappara

3:40 p.m. – Chelsea Reyburn

5:00 p.m. – Mary Freances Beto Smith

6:15 p.m. – Benjamin DeFazio

8:00 p.m. – Barracuda, America’s Heart Tribute

10:00 p.m. – AMICI

Sunday, September 3: