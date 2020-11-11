Clarksburg History Museum to host a memorial for Frank Loria

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg History Museum will hold a special memorial exhibit on Thursday evening to honor one of the city’s most famous athletes.

Frank Loria was born in Clarksburg in 1947 and attended Notre Dame High School. He then went on to play football at Virginia Tech and was an assistant coach at Marshall University.

Loria was killed in the 1970 plane crash that killed most of that season’s football team. He was 23 years old at the time.

“We’re having this event just to recognize his accomplishments and remember his life. His wife and children will be at the event in Jackson Square,” said President of the Clarksburg History Museum, Michael Spatafore.

The event will be at Jackson Square on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. and also will be live-streamed from the history museum’s Facebook page.