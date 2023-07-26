CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg History Museum has announced that starting next month, it will be starting up a “Stonewall Jackson Civil War Tour” that will showcase the history of the Civil War figure born in Clarksburg.

Beginning on Aug. 5, the tour will be $35 a ticket with 25 seats available for the tour every month. The tour will take place every first Saturday of the month and will start at 9 a.m., in Jackson Square. During the tour, participants will get to visit a variety of historical sites, while learning the history behind them.

Sites included on the tour include:

Waldomore and Genealogy Center

Clarksburg History Museum

Harrison County Historical Society

Jackson Family Birthplace

Harrison County Courthouse

Lowndes Hill Civil War Trenches

Former Odd Fellows Cemetery

Stealey-Goff-Vance House

Railroad Depot on Pike Street

Jackson Cemetery

Northwestern Virginia Academy

Museum officials said that it’s unknown how long the tour will take but that a trial run is taking place on July 27 to get the timing down. Marsha Viglianco, an official with the Museum, told 12 News that it could take up to five hours and that lunch will also be included in the tour regardless of the length.

“It’s history, and as we see in our news these days, they’re trying to take away history. And Stonewall Jackson was born here, he only lived here until he was seven years old – but we do have civil war history here. There may not have been any big battles but we had trenches that surrounded our city to keep the Confederates away,” Viglianco said.

If you are interested in reserving a seat for the tour, you can do so on the Museum’s website where you can also find more information.