Clarksburg Hobby Lobby appears closer to reality

Former Kroger on Emily Drive, in Clarksburg. Future home of Hobby Lobby.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new arts and crafts store appears to be one step closer to reality, in Clarksburg.

In late 2020, local officials announced that Hobby Lobby would be taking over the space on Emily Drive, that was the former home of Kroger.

After Kroger moved down the road to its new location in January 2021, crews were seen working on the former grocery store space, but no obvious signs of Hobby Lobby had appeared.

Now, a “coming soon” sign for Hobby Lobby has been erected along Emily Drive.

There’s still no word on exactly when the new Hobby Lobby will open it’s doors.

Currently, the closest Hobby Lobby is in the Morgantown area, just off the Star City exit of Interstate 79.