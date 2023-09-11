CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Clarksburg hosted a ceremony on Monday to honor first responders and those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The ceremony was held at the courtyard next to the Harrison County Board of Education. The courtyard is home to Clarksburg’s “Survivor Tree,” a Callery Pear tree raised from a sapling that came from the Survivor tree that survived the destruction at Ground Zero and became a symbol of hope to the nation. Every year, three cities around the world are gifted a Callery Pear tree, Clarksburg being one of them.

Jim Malfregeot, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg, said, “We have to honor, you know the fallen, uh, people that died that day, all the policemen, the fireman and EMS workers plus all the innocent victims, and we can never let this not be for it can never be forgotten. I mean, we need to honor those people because they were just, you know, the EMS and police and fireman were just doing their job and the, the citizens were just going to work.”

A wreath was hung from Clarksburg’s Survivor Tree by Clarksburg’s Fire Chief, Steve Pulice, who was joined by local first responders.