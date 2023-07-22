CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Honor Flight held a fundraising car wash at the Nutter Fort Fire Department on Saturday to raise money for its annual veterans flight to Washington D.C.

Every year, the Clarksburg Honor Flight raises money to match the price of the flight to Washington D.C., a special opportunity for the veterans to appreciate the monuments and memorials in their honor.

(WBOY photo)

The car wash is just one of many fundraisers that the Clarksburg Honor Flight holds to raise money for the annual flight. Volunteers do everything from stuffing envelopes, writing addresses, online auctions, dinners, adopt-a-veteran events and raffles.

The organization will fly out of the Bridgeport Airport, with veterans hailing from all over north central West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Ohio.

The Clarksburg flight is a spin-off of the Huntington Honor Flight to represent the north central West Virginia area.

If you are interested in donating, you can mail donations to the Clarksburg Honor Flight’s main office at 430 W. Pike Street in Clarksburg, W.Va., 26301.

You can sign up to volunteer through the Clarksburg Honor Flight Facebook page.