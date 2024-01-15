CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Honor Flight is preparing for take off soon, but they need your help before April 1.

The organization takes veterans from West Virginia to Washington, D.C. so they can see the memorials for the wars they served in.

A total of $165,000 is needed for 100 veterans to participate in this year’s flight. As of Jan. 15, coordinators only needed to raise $20,000 more after having to postpone the flight from last fall to this spring. Along with raising money funds, coordinators are also asking that everyone in the area send welcome home cards for veterans as a special gift.

Clarksburg Honor Flight coordinator, Billie Jo Claypool, told 12 News that they are asking for letters, colored pictures and anything from school kids, groups and organizations. These letters and pictures will be used as “welcome home letters” because the Vietnam veterans did not get very many mail calls when they were away or a “welcome home” when they came back.

In-person fundraising events are currently being scheduled; more information will be posted on Facebook when it becomes available, and online fundraisers are going on. Claypool said that they have a weekly online auction called, “Online Silent Auction for the Huntington Honor Flight/Clarksburg Flight.” The Facebook auctions start every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and close every Tuesday at 8 p.m.

A date for the flight has not been decided just yet, but there is a bid for a day in April, a day in May and two days in June. Once decided, coordinators will begin to review applications for 100 veterans, out of the many, who have applied and are still applying to go. Applications are still open for terminally ill, WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans.

Guardians to go with each veteran, along with volunteers, are still needed. It is $350 to sponsor or “adopt a veteran,” or $350 if you’d like to be a guardian for a veteran on the trip. Claypool said volunteer meetings are held every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clarksburg VFW.

“Anybody can be a volunteer, from young to old. Our youngest volunteer started when he was 8 years old, he’s now 10,” Claypool said.

If interested in sending a donation, welcome home cards, or sponsorship money, you can address them to:

Clarksburg VFW

430 West Pike Street

Clarksburg, WV 26301

All checks can be made out to “Clarksburg Honor Flight.” For any future questions or information, you can reach out to Billie Jo Claypool at (304) 677-7812.