Clarksburg Honor Flight preparing for spring of 2022

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Honor Flight has started fundraising efforts for its flight in the spring of 2022.

The Honor Flight, based out of Huntington, offers veterans from WWII, Korean and Vietnam wars a flight to Washington D.C. to see various monuments dedicated to them free of charge.

Clarksburg Honor Flight recipients board a plane at the North Central West Virginia Airport in 2018 to head to Washington D.C.

Several fundraisers are in the works, including a cookbook, a thirty-one bingo and a silent auction.

Organizers for the Honor Flight said they’re hoping for a large turnout after not being able to go on their flight due to the pandemic.

“Our plan for our next flight is to take approximately 100 veterans. We are extending and taking more this flight. It’s definitely humbling to see the faces. Some of the veterans will cry. It’s amazing to see comrady of the veterans,” said Billie Jo Claypool, an organizer for the flight.

If you would like to help out Clarksburg Honors Flight and its fundraising mission, you can reach out to Claypool at 304-677-7812.