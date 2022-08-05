CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The rain couldn’t even wash away the fun in downtown Clarksburg as their annual First Friday included a back-to-school bash theme for kids.

In Jackson Square, there were plenty of fun activities such as a bounce house for kids, vendors and the band, Fifth Gear, playing 70s and 80s music for attendees’ enjoyment. Event organizer and Clarksburg councilmen, Jerry Riffle, said the event is to promote the downtown areas and to get people out in all the corners of town with fun family events going on.

“Revitalization is getting the kids involved, going back to the youth and getting them more involved in the community so that they can grow up in a community that they want to stay in, and live in, and be a part of,” said Riffle. “I have my own son, 7 years old, so I understand the needs and the importance to the kids. Kids have always been important to me.”

The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library had free bookbags and school supplies for students while supplies lasted. Food trucks also lined up in front of the Harrison County Courthouse offering up their tasty treats for those looking for some food to eat.