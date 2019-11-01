Clarksburg hosts Trick-or-Treat despite inclement weather

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although talks of severe weather put a damper on most of the trick-or-treating festivities around the area, Clarksburg residents made the most of the holiday festivities.

Some brave ghouls and goblins were on could nine going door to door showing off their costumes. Even an officer from the Clarksburg Police Department who was patrolling the neighborhoods stopped and passed out some sweet treats to the children.

“Since this weather is kind of bad right now for the children, we usually get dozens and dozens, some cople hundred at a time. But children have kind of thinned out because of the weather, you know. We enjoy the kids,” said Frenchie Swiger, a resident of Clarksburg.

Swiger stated that when he was a kid that he would walk a good distance to get a bag of candy enjoyed going out trick-or-treating.

Many areas have changed their trick-or-treating times and more information on those times and dates can be found on our website where we have the most up-to-date list of dates and times of Trick-or-Treat locations.