CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wednesday is the last day of service for a Harrison County restaurant that has been preserving Italian recipes since the 1980s.

Raymon’s Restaurant & Catering announced the closure on its official Facebook page on Wednesday. “Tonight will be our last pasta night. We would like to thank all of our awesome customers over the last 44 years for all of your support & great friendships,” said the post.

Raymon Shields founded the restaurant in 1980 using recipes from his Italian immigrant mother. Since then, the family restaurant has seen many friendly faces, including the late Anthony Lehosit Jr. and his son Anthony “Tony” Lehosit and his partner Rhonda Janice, according to the restaurant’s website.

Those who want to enjoy Raymon’s one last time can call 304-622-0873 to order for the last pasta night. The post also said that there will be “More information to follow in the coming days.”