CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Early voters got to head out as the General Elections began for Clarksburg’s City Council and Water Board on Wednesday.

On the ballot you can find 10 candidates for City Council and two for the Water Board, they are listed below:

City Council James “Jimmy” Moreno Lillie Junkins Andrew J. Banko Tim Gentilozzi Hattie Wright Marc Jackson Martin Howe Chad Edward Sigmon Tyler Vincent Hart Mary Mayer

Water Board Bryan K. Payne Jonathan Calvert



Early voters will also see an amendment to the City Charter, which will provide a one-year term for certain City Council seats and a three-year term for Water Board seats, to finalize the switch from odd-year elections to even-year elections.

If you can make it out by June 3, you can vote between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Clarksburg’s City Hall on the second floor at the Council Chambers, Monday through Friday. However, they will also be open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to vote on May 27 and June 3, which is the last day to early vote.

Annette Wright, Clarksburg’s City Clerk, told 12 News why you should early vote this year by saying, “Well, we encourage people to come out and vote so their voice can be heard. These are the representatives that’s going to be representing you and the City, and we encourage everyone to go out and exercise their right to vote.”

If you cannot make it out to early voting, you can vote for the Clarksburg City Election on June 6 at the same location as early voting.