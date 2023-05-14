CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — The city of Clarksburg kicked off its first flea market of the season on Saturday in the Eastpointe Shopping Center parking lot.

The market consisted of about 15 vendors and was filled with attendees, despite the day’s downpour. Vendors ranged from fresh produce, great lunch options and even homemade dog treats.

The flea market also celebrated Mother’s Day a day early, providing children with seeds and flowers to plant for their mothers. The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library joined in by providing children with books about the origins of Mother’s Day.

Clarksburg will host a flea market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location every Saturday until the middle of October. The city also plans to introduce vouchers for senior citizens, allowing discounts on fresh produce from participating stands.

12 News spoke with Bill Yoke, secretary treasurer of the Clarksburg Flea Market, on the importance of hosting these events for the community.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to give people access to really good produce. We have several excellent produce vendors, and it’s good quality food, and it’s fresh. And the other thing we try to do is encourage families to come. We like to have a nice cross section of the community, typically I think we do that.”

Any business looking to be a vendor within the market can contact Yoke at 304-677-4027 for more information.