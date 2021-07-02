Clarksburg kicks off second First Friday post-pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Community Action held its second First Friday of 2021 on July 2 at Jackson Square. The previous First Friday was held on June 4.

There was food, newly-elected Clarksburg City Council members, live music by band Mo-Betta and more for all to enjoy.

Clarksburg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director, Tina Yoke, said its event for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ll have some food vendors that we had last month and also some new craft vendors. It’s just a wonderful family event right here in downtown Clarksburg,” said Yoke.

The next First Friday is scheduled for August 6.