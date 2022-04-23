CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Knights of Columbus packed meals today at the Nathan Goff National Guard Armory in Clarksburg.

The Cross Catholic Outreach organization provided packing materials for the event.

40,000 meals were packed with rice, soy, beans, vegetables, and a vitamin pack. 36,000 of the meals will be shipped through Cross Catholic Outreach to feed the hungry in South America while 4000 of those meals will stay in Clarksburg.

Included in the meals staying in Clarksburg are mac and cheese kits.

Terry Waters, a manager at Cross Catholic Outreach, said, “Knights of Columbus men decide where the need is, and that’s where we go in and set up a food packing event like we are doing today. Well there’s a need whether its in West Virginia or anywhere in the United States. We often think that most of the need is out there in one of these developing countries, but right here in West Virginia there’s incredible need for people who are hungry.”

The meals will be distributed through different food pantries in the area.